LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center's World Fair Dinosaur is celebrating a birthday this Sunday, and the whole city is invited.
The public is invited to the Sept. 17 celebration of the 1st birthday of the return of our World's Fair dinosaur — Lottie — and all things prehistoric.
The World's Fair Triceratops was returned to the museum on Main Street last August after a decade-long absence. A crane lifted the dinosaur into place above the parking lot elevator that leads to the pedestrian bridge over West Washington Street.
The 26-foot long, 5,000-pound dinosaur figure was created by Sinclair Oil for the 1964 New York World's Fair display and was then brought to Louisville in 1970 to the zoo. It moved to the Kentucky Science Center in 1979.
The Science Center had to move the figure to a warehouse in 2008 due to a proposed construction project, where it remained until it was returned last year.
Olivia Alexander, the special events manager at the science center joined WDRB Mornings Friday, along with senior marketing manager Taylor U'Sellis, for a preview of the birthday bash.
"Dino Day" starts at 10 a.m. and continues through 2 p.m. Along with celebrating Lottie's Birthday, the barosaurus femur bone will be on display.
The event will also feature costumed dinosaur characters, several dino-themed activities activities on all three floors, plus much more.
All activities except movies are included free of charge with general admission.
