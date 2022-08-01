LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence.
According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
The dinosaur figure was created by Sinclair Oil for the 1964 New York World's Fair display and was then brought to Louisville in 1970 to the zoo. It moved to the Kentucky Science Center in 1979.
The science center moved the figure to a warehouse in 2008 due to a proposed construction project. After the project stalled, there wasn't funding available for repairs to put the dinosaur back on display.
The dinosaur will be installed on top of the parking lot elevator.
"All of us at Kentucky Science Center are so excited to have the chance to refurbish our resident dinosaur and put it back on display for the people of Louisville," Mike Norman, chief executive officer of the Kentucky Science Center, said in a news release. "From its new perch above West Washington Street the Triceratops will be the perfect welcoming committee, encouraging locals and visitors alike to Do Science with us."
The science center is asking the public to help select the dinosaur's name. To cast your vote or donate, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.