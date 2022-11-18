LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get into the Christmas spirit and help out some great organizations.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Christmas Wonderland at the Kosair Shrine Center.

The many decorated trees and wreaths have converted the Kosair Shrine Center into a Winter Wonderland.

This fund-raising event helps the Kosair Shrine Center, Kosair Charities, and Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care. 

Christmas Wonderland

Kosair Shrine Center

November 18th & 19th

10am-8pm Each Day

Open to the public

FREE Admission

Trees-Wreaths-Baskets

All For Sale

Kids activities include photos with Santa, Kids Coloring contest, train exhibit, wishing well, magic show and gifts from Santa.

Make a wish into the wishing well and help the kids in our community with transportation needs.

Participate in the silent auction.

Click here to get connected to Christmas Wonderland @ Kosair Shrine Center.

 

