LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get into the Christmas spirit and help out some great organizations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Christmas Wonderland at the Kosair Shrine Center.
The many decorated trees and wreaths have converted the Kosair Shrine Center into a Winter Wonderland.
This fund-raising event helps the Kosair Shrine Center, Kosair Charities, and Sproutlings Pediatric Day Care.
Christmas Wonderland
Kosair Shrine Center
November 18th & 19th
10am-8pm Each Day
Open to the public
FREE Admission
Trees-Wreaths-Baskets
All For Sale
Kids activities include photos with Santa, Kids Coloring contest, train exhibit, wishing well, magic show and gifts from Santa.
Make a wish into the wishing well and help the kids in our community with transportation needs.
Participate in the silent auction.
Click here to get connected to Christmas Wonderland @ Kosair Shrine Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.