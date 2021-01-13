LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave Barker has a passion for making maple syrup.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined the maple syrup maker before his FREE workshop on Friday, January 15th.
Years back, Dave Barker helped introduce tree tapping to the University of Louisville Sustainable Community Engagement curriculum.
The students experimented with tapping trees on the Belknap campus to gather sap for syrup, learn about the process, and study the environmental conditions that influence it.
He continues this annual introduction for the next generation.
The workshop will be brief and hands-on. Attendees will learn the process and help install taps on maple trees around campus. Participants will have the opportunity to sign-up to volunteer to empty buckets as they fill throughout the coming weeks.
Dress warmly to work outside.
Masks and physical distancing will be required.
Maple Tapping Workshop
University of Louisville - Garden Commons
Friday, January 15th at Noon
FREE Attendance
Click here to get connected to the Maple Tapping Workshop.
