LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Considered the largest gathering for inventors, creators and makers, Maker Faire comes to Louisville on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.
Maker Faire Louisville is presented by FirstBuild, the microfactory backed by GE Appliances, and University of Louisville.
From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire allows "makers" to show their hobbies, experiments and projects.
Hosted in other major cities across the globe, this is Louisville's first-full feature Maker Faire with more than 75 exhibitors expected to participate.
The purpose of the event is to share what makes Louisville unique, glimpse into the future and get inspired.
It can be called the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth.
The event will showcase a wide variety of attractions like:
Hands-on demonstrations from STEAM and other educational organizations
Hand crafted exhibits from nationally recognized makers
Interactive performances from local artists
Maker Faire Louisville, 220 Eastern Parkway
Saturday, September 28 10am-6pm
Sunday, September 29 10am-6pm
This FREE family-friendly event showcases invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.
Click here to get connected to Maker Faire Louisville.
