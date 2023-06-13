LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum wants to take you back to the Roaring '20s.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at the Michter's Speakeasy.
This special event celebrates a time in history when flappers and jazz ruled.
Michter’s Distillery will be serving up Bourbon & Rye tastings along with a complimentary cocktail.
Make sure you wear your dancing shoes and vintage 1920s outfit for the dance and best-dressed contests.
Plus enjoy the jazz tunes and the great food.
Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier
Thursday, June 22
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission $58
$52 for Contributor Level Members & Above
Doors open at 6:25 p.m.
1920s themed or cocktail attire is recommended.
Click here to get connected to the Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.