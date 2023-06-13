LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum wants to take you back to the Roaring '20s.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at the Michter's Speakeasy.

This special event celebrates a time in history when flappers and jazz ruled.

Michter’s Distillery will be serving up Bourbon & Rye tastings along with a complimentary cocktail.

Make sure you wear your dancing shoes and vintage 1920s outfit for the dance and best-dressed contests.

Plus enjoy the jazz tunes and the great food.

Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier

Thursday, June 22

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission $58

$52 for Contributor Level Members & Above

Doors open at 6:25 p.m.

1920s themed or cocktail attire is recommended. 

Click here to get connected to the Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier.

