LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up good food for almost 100 years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the South Louisville hot spot as they begin their 99th season.
During 2023, they will have all the traditional events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration and more.
Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been providing tasty fish and fixings for nearly a century.
The family run restaurant started in 1925.
Mike Linnig and his wife, Carrie Wessel started with a small roadside stand selling fresh fruits and vegetables.
Now the restaurant can handle 1000 guests.
Open Tuesday through Sunday.
Make a point to visit Mike Linnig's this year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.