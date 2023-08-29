LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Bats are away, the community will play on Sunday night.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser finds out what's going to be happening at the Bats Backyard Bash.
Celebrate Labor Day Eve at Slugger Field!
Enjoy a musical performance by Jake & Elwood and the Boys and a craft beer garden in addition to face painting, inflatables, and fireworks to cap off the night.
Bats Backyard Bash
Louisville Slugger Field
Sunday, Sept. 3 5-9 p.m.
$10 General Admission Advance Tickets
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Live music begins at 5:30 p.m.
Bring canned food donations to support the Dare to Care Food Bank and receive a free small popcorn.
Click here to get connected to the Bats Backyard Bash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.