(FOX NEWS) -- Two men in Nebraska stumbled upon a "gift sent from the heavens" amid the tragedy and destruction caused by recent flooding in the Midwest.
Gayland Stouffer and Kyle Simpson were surveying the damage to Simpson's property near Schuyler on Sunday, when Stouffer spotted a mini-fridge full of beer in the field that had recently been covered in floodwater, according to Fox News.
"Hey, is that a refrigerator?" Stouffer said, according to Simpson, before marching over and confirming that it was full of beer.
"Yeah, right," Simpson shot back, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
After the photos made their way to Facebook, one commenter called the fridge a "gift sent from the heavens."
And not only was Stouffer telling the truth, as the mini-fridge was stocked with Bud Light and Busch Light, but it was also "ice cold," seeing as there was still ice in its freezer.
The pair later posed with a photo of their find - and cracked open a few cold ones - before sending the photos off to a friend who posted them to Facebook.
"There's a silver lining to every storm," one commenter wrote.
"Magic fridge!" another exclaimed.
"I couldn't hardly believe they found it all intact," said the son of the man whose refrigerator was washed away by the floodwaters.
Posting the find to Facebook gave rise to get another "silver lining": The refrigerator was soon traced back to a home belonging to the father of Brian Healy, cited the fridge's fire damage - the appliance once survived a house fire too, reportedly - and the ratio of Busch to Bud as evidence that it was the same as the one kept in the men's cabin upstream.
"It's nice that somebody can smile about this story," Simpson said, adding that he planned to reunite the fridge with Healy in the coming days.
""The pictures really made me laugh, added Healy, whose father and uncle's house is a few miles upstream from the Simpsons, according to the World-Herald.
The flooding in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest, originally caused by heavy rainfall spawned by last week's "bomb cyclone" as well as snowmelt, has reportedly been blamed for the death at least three, as well as widespread property damage.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.