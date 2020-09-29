LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yelp announces Hot & New in Lou.
It’s a new virtual event series showcasing businesses that have opened in Louisville in 2020.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about a few of those businesses.
This year has been unique and difficult especially for a new local business.
Entrepreneurs have had to come up with inventive ways to keep the dream alive.
Yelp's Hot & New in Lou celebrates that.
The free virtual event started on September 13th.
It features demos, interactive elements and behind-the-scenes tours.
They include everything from picnics, puppies, selfies, cooking and baking with the pros, mixology with the best of them, yoga, charcuterie, tarot cards, DIY crafts, trivia and more.
Business owners will tell their stories and show off why they're passionate about what they've created.
Twelve events through the end of the year have been announced.
And more to come.
Click here for a full list of Yelp's Hot & New in Lou events.
These events are open to all.
Guests must have a Yelp profile.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.