LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High schoolers have no excuse not to get active and workout this summer.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the FREE summer pass at Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness is inviting 14 to 19 year olds to work out for free this summer.
They can visit any of the 21 Louisville-area locations and more than 2,400 national Planet Fitness locations as part of their High School Summer Pass initiative.
The program was started in 2019 but was postponed for the last two years due to social distancing requirements.
In the summer of 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 3.5 million teens signup nationwide and registered more than 17 million check-ins/workouts.
High schoolers can ask trainers how to start a workout, what are popular exercises for teens and why exercise is important for mental and physical wellbeing.
To help promote the program, University of Louisville football player Stephen Herron is acting as a spokesperson and fitness advocate for the High School Summer Pass program.
All members under the age of 18 are required to register with a parent or guardian.
High School Summer Pass memberships will be valid now through August 31.
Click here to get connected to the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass.
