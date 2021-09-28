3rd TURN OKTOBERFEST.jpg

CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Oktoberfest returns to Crestwood.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens before the celebration this weekend.

Raise a glass and Prost! (Toast!)

The festivities get underway Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd.

The days will feature traditional German food, music, a market and your favorite brew.

Musical Schedule:

Friday 6:30 - 9:00pm - Squeeze-bot

Saturday 6:00pm - 9:00pm - Boom Pah Pah

Click here to get connected to Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.