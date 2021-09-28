CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Oktoberfest returns to Crestwood.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens before the celebration this weekend.
Raise a glass and Prost! (Toast!)
The festivities get underway Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd.
The days will feature traditional German food, music, a market and your favorite brew.
Musical Schedule:
Friday 6:30 - 9:00pm - Squeeze-bot
Saturday 6:00pm - 9:00pm - Boom Pah Pah
Click here to get connected to Oldham Gardens Oktoberfest.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.