LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It is Black History Month all year long at Roots 101 African-American Museum.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the downtown Louisville gallery.
Roots 101 African-American Museum was founded by Lamont Collins in 2019.
It is a place for visitors to see themselves in history, to explore the African-American story, and to curate a greater understanding of the achievements, cultural contributions, and the experiences of African-Americans.
The museum gets its name from the idea that the first-class taken is a 101 in higher education.
Exhibits immerse you in the beginning of African-American history with art and illustrations.
The museum has been named one of Architectural Digest’s 2020 list of the top 20 museums worldwide, one of USA Today’s Top 10 Best New attractions of 2021, and was a recipient of 2021 Ford Foundation Grant.
The new downtown location opened in June of 2021.
The museum raises awareness of the African-American experience from slavery to freedom.
