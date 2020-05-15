LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keep that mower maintained to get through the mowing season.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined Jim Lehrer at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint for some advice.
It starts with Gasoline, old gas left over from fall is an engine killer.
Make sure you run your engine empty in the fall.
Adding a fuel additive could help the engine perform better.
Maybe invest in a new gas can for gasoline storage.
There are four simple ways to tune up a lawn mower.
Change the air filter, change the spark plug and change the oil.
It is important to not over fill the crank case.
Plus, sharpen the blade and get it balanced blade.
If you’re tired of messing with gas and oil, battery powered equipment might be the thing for you.
Great performance and new lithium batteries mean longer run times and more power.
Plus get instant rebates if you live in Jefferson County.
