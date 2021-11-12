LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Festival of Trees & Lights will get you in the holiday spirit.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how this annual event benefits Norton Children's Hospital.
Louisville Slugger Field's Hall of Fame Pavilion has been converted into a holiday wonderland from November 12th through the 14th.
The spectacle features hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and handcrafted holiday items decorated by local artists.
Proceeds from the 2021 Festival of Trees & Lights will benefit the more than 185,000 children who seek care at Norton Children's Hospital - Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.
Highlights include: Dreidel game and gelt (which honor Jewish traditions), cookie decorating, assortment of holiday paper and felt crafts, sweet shop featuring treats from local bakeries, train display by local model train enthusiasts and tickets for the Norton Children’s Home & BMW Raffle.
Children’s train rides among the trees - $2 for a single ride, or $4 unlimited wristband.
Very Merry Market features holiday décor and gift items at various prices.
Free photos with Santa and take-home children’s crafts with every child’s admission purchased.
Festival of Trees and Lights
Louisville Slugger Field
Friday, November 12th 10 am – 9 pm (Festival Family Night, 6-9pm)
Saturday, November 13th 10 am - 6 pm
Sunday, November 14th 10 am - 5 pm
$6 for children 12 and under/seniors 65+
$11 for adults
Children 2 and under free
Festival Family Night tickets are $16 per person and include unlimited train rides, an outdoor movie and fireworks show.
Click here to purchase online and sign up for your time to visit the Festival of Trees and Lights.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.