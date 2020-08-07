LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — St. Joseph Children’s Home gets some help virtually this year, August 7th & 8th.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with people who are making it happen.
Organizers decided not to have guests gather on the grounds of St. Joseph Children’s Home for the annual event.
The 171st St. Joe’s Picnic For The Kids, St. Joseph Children’s Home largest fundraiser will be done online.
Thousands will not get together but they will still get a chance to give back.
The mission is to support vulnerable children in need of safety and love, regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, gender, age, sexual orientation or ability.
You can have a great time getting involved with the online raffle items, merchandise sales, virtual contests, and more.
Click here to participate in the virtual St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids.
Click here to make a direct donation.
Louisville natives and Tik Tok celebrities, the McFarland family, are supporting St. Joe’s kids in a unique way by hosting a live dunk tank fundraiser at their home via their Tik Tok page (which has over 1 million followers!).
You can get involved August 7th & 8th from 4-7pm each day.
Click here to follow The McFarland’s on Tiki Tok and to participate.
The McFarlands will be dunking local celebs such as former UofL basketball player, Luke Hancock, Head U of L Baseball Coach, Dan McDonnell, and current President of Louisville’s Urban League, Sadiqa Reynolds, as well as engaging with viewers by calling out individual Tik Tok handles, answering questions, and interviewing participants.
