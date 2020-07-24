LAGRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — Take a break and enjoy some time with the family in LaGrange, Kentucky.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the Summer Family Fun Fest happening on Saturday, July 25th.
The Family Fun Fest was created to achieve three purposes.
1) Help give back to the local community.
2) Give attention to organizations in that serve and entertain local families
3) Raise funds for the Humane Society of Oldham County
Kids will enjoy a magic show, games, dog training demonstrations and other fun activities.
The show will also feature two food trucks.
Donations accepted at the door.
Proceeds including vendor booth fees, are being donated to Humane Society of Oldham County (HSOC).
This nonprofit is Oldham County's first no-kill organization and has been helping to rescue and find loving homes for animals since 1986. The group also provides low cost spay/neuter surgeries.
Summer Family Fun Fest
Saturday, July 25th, 2020
10 am – 2 pm
CityPlace Expo Center
112 South 1st Avenue
LaGrange, Kentucky 40031
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
FREE PARKING
Guests can also visit the Summer Vendor and Craft Fair being held in Pavilion 2.
The fair will support small, local businesses.
The LaGrange Farmers Market will also be happening on the Courthouse Square from 9 to 1.
Click here to get connected to the Summer Family Fun Fest.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.