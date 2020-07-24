summer family fun fest kk 7-24-20.jpg

LAGRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — Take a break and enjoy some time with the family in LaGrange, Kentucky.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the Summer Family Fun Fest happening on Saturday, July 25th.

The Family Fun Fest was created to achieve three purposes.

1) Help give back to the local community.

2) Give attention to organizations in that serve and entertain local families

3) Raise funds for the Humane Society of Oldham County

 

Kids will enjoy a magic show, games, dog training demonstrations and other fun activities.

The show will also feature two food trucks.

Donations accepted at the door.

Proceeds including vendor booth fees, are being donated to Humane Society of Oldham County (HSOC).

This nonprofit is Oldham County's first no-kill organization and has been helping to rescue and find loving homes for animals since 1986.  The group also provides low cost spay/neuter surgeries.

 

Summer Family Fun Fest

Saturday, July 25th, 2020

10 am – 2 pm

CityPlace Expo Center

112 South 1st Avenue

LaGrange, Kentucky  40031 

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

FREE PARKING

 

Guests can also visit the Summer Vendor and Craft Fair being held in Pavilion 2.

The fair will support small, local businesses.

The LaGrange Farmers Market will also be happening on the Courthouse Square from 9 to 1.

 

Click here to get connected to the Summer Family Fun Fest.

 

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags