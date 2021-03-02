LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — Apron, Inc’s Dine-Around event gets all local restaurants involved.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some eateries as they prepare for the 2 day event.
Usually participating restaurants donate a portion of their profits to Apron, Inc.
But for the 9th annual Dine-Around, Apron Inc. is just asking you to support your local restaurant community.
Pick a spot to have breakfast, lunch and or dinner, and know you have just helped a person in need who works in the F&B industry.
The big push is Wednesday, March 3rd & Thursday, March 4th.
There will be a Virtual Dinner Party hosted by Apron Inc. at 6pm on BOTH Nights.
The mission of Apron Inc. is to provide temporary, limited financial aid to professionals in need who work in locally owned restaurants and locally run F&B industry-based businesses in the Louisville Metro area.
Apron, Inc. provides financial help to clients due to illness, injury, life hardships and other unforeseen circumstances.
Funds raised at ALL Apron Inc. events go directly to locals in need of this support.
Dine-Around on March 3rd & 4th and tell them Apron, Inc. sent you.
It’s a simple way of telling local restaurants to keep fighting.
Click here to get connected to Apron, Inc. or make a donation.
