(FOX NEWS) -- This isn’t your father's trick-or-treating.
As the holiday draws closer, people across the country are still asking what Halloween will look like this year. Some areas have discussed canceling events like trick-or-treating, while it appears that others are looking to invent new ways to keep the tradition alive.
I had so much fun shooting my story today! Halloween will clearly look different this year but one family is getting with the times and created a candy cannon and a robot for a socially distant Halloween! @kvue This is the candy cannon! 🍬🍭 pic.twitter.com/TxAC1V80J9— Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) September 26, 2020
Luke Keyes still plans on giving out candy to trick-or-treaters this year, even if he has to go high-tech for his solutions, KVUE reports. The Austin, Texas, resident has reportedly built multiple devices, including a candy-delivering robot, to celebrate the holiday.
Keyes spoke with the news outlet, saying, “Right now we probably don't want humans to hand-deliver candy, so why don't we use a robot for it?"
Aside from the robot, which he says he started working on eight years ago (for non-trick-or-treating related reasons), Keyes also built a candy-shooting cannon that fires candy a socially distant six-feet.
The Keyes family also created Arty! He is a remote-controlled robot they plan to use to deliver candy to trick-or-treaters. 👻 @kvueThe Keyes family said they can't turn their garage into a hunted house because of safety precautions but with Arty, they can still spread joy. pic.twitter.com/vgQv0JupKr— Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) September 26, 2020
"I love trick-or-treating," said Keyes. "To me, I like trick-or-treating a little more than Christmas because at Christmas you give gifts to your friends and family; Halloween, you give gifts to everybody."
Keyes isn’t the only person looking to give Halloween an upgrade due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fox News previously reported that YouTube channel Wicked Makers designed and built a candy slide, which is exactly what it sounds like. One person can stand at the top of the slide and drop candy down to someone standing a safe distance away.
The spooky prop was made by combing PVC pipe with cheesecloth, paint and some skeleton decorations to give it an appropriate look for the Halloween season.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox Media. All Rights Reserved.