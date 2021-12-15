LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Humane Society gets some help from a local jewelry store during the holidays.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the annual Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Event.
Since 1947, Royal Jewelers has been Louisville’s Family Neighborhood Jewelry Store in St. Matthews. They are across from Shelbyville Road Plaza, next to Nothing Bunt Cakes.
Each year, Royal Jewelers likes to give back. You can shop at Royal Jewelers during the Annual Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday event on Thursday, December 16 from 4:30-8 pm. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Adoptable puppies and dogs will be available on-site along with specialty cocktails courtesy of Tito’s Vodka, wine, and snacks from Harvey’s Cheese of Logan Street Market. Guests will be able to browse gifts in all price ranges, visit with adoptable dogs and puppies, and participate in an exclusive holiday make-up lesson during the FREE event.
Shoppers will also be able to enter the Grand Prize Giveaway at the event. One lucky winner will be drawn on December 16th at 7:30pm to receive a pair of 14k White Gold Diamond and Garnet Stud Earrings. You do not need to be present to win.
Click here to get connected to Peals and Puptails Howl-iday Event.
Donate a much-needed item for Kentucky Humane Society and you will be able to select an ornament from the Royal Discount Tree. It could save you up to 70% on the entire purchase.
Click here for a list of items you can donate.
