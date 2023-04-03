LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade has been a tradition for almost 3 decades.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 29th edition of the family-friendly spectacle.
A one-of-a-kind neighborhood hosts the one-of-a-kind event on Saturday, April 8.
Hundreds will travel down the historic thoroughfare all the way to Pope Street.
The parade includes the Shriners, Hwang’s Martial Arts, the Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, “Ethan Almighty”, local Churches, The West Market Brass Band, and many more.
Plus, plenty of free candy.
The Parade Grand Marshall will be Michaelle Warner, Broker with Walton Jones Realtors, Parade Creator and Chair for 28 years.
The parade gets hopping around 11:30 a.m. in front of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Avenue, and will travel down Frankfort Avenue towards downtown, ending at Pope Street in Clifton.
Judges will decide who claims the “Good Ears” awards for the most creative floats and parade participants.
The FABA Easter Parade is a FREE, family-friendly event.
Click here to get connected to the Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.