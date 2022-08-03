LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a tasty competition to benefit local food-related charities.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th Annual Kentuckiana Big Green EGGFest.
The smoking hot fundraiser happens on Friday, August 5th and Saturday, August 6th.
The annual EGGFest is a cooking competition using a ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker called, “The Big Green Egg,” sold at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.
More than 40 chefs have signed up to take part in the competitions.
On Friday, just outside Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, 4858 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, local chefs go head-to-head in a chopped style competition.
The games begin when the culinary artists receive secret ingredients.
Then, they have to impress the judges.
100% of the proceeds from the event will be split among two food-related charities, Kentucky Harvest and A Recipe to End Hunger.
Nearly $35,000 was raised in 2021, and since EGGFest’s inception, more than $200,000 has been raised for charity.
You can help again this year.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, August 5 / 6pm - 9pm
Meet and Greet, People's Choice Competition, "Chopped" Competition, Food to sample and Music
$30 per person. Kids 12 and under FREE.
Saturday, August 6 / 9am - 3pm
Best Beef or Pork Contest, Food to sample and Big Green Egg Classes: 9am, 11am, & 1pm
$20 per person. Cooks + ONE guest get in FREE! Kids 12 and under FREE.
Advanced tickets online. Click here to purchase tickets.
