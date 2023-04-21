LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Count on Thunder Over Louisville being a blast.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the Thunder Command Center to see the preparations.
Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, April 22 kicks off the Kentucky Derby Festival season.
The theme this year is “Through the Decades”.
The Thunder Air Show is one of the nation’s top air shows featuring both military and civilian aircraft.
Scheduled performances include: The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Matt Younkin’s “Magic by Moonlight” performance, as well as numerous warbirds taking to the skies, including the P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, F4U Corsair and F8F Bearcat and more.
At night, Thunder Over Louisville fills the sky with a display of brilliant fireworks and big booms.
This year will mark the 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville.
It is one of the more than 70 events produced by the Derby Festival in the spring.
It provides an estimated impact of $56 million to the area’s economy.
