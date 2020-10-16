JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- European Cars Only.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a preview of the 5th annual Euro District car show.
The show got rescheduled to Saturday, October 17th starting at Noon.
The event is happening near Jeffersonville’s Kingfish restaurant and partly under I-65.
The Euro District is a Midwest European car show brought to you by Eurotrash Apparel Company.
The showcase embraces the Midwest car community.
It started with a few friends having frequent bbq's and talking cars and has grown into what it is today.
Owners and cars have come from all over the country.
