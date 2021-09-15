JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Mother daughter performers share their stories with singing and dancing.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about Downtown Jeffersonville's Cabaret on Spring.
This mother daughter show has lively dancing, singing, and laughter.
Patty Simmonds and daughter, Alicia Corcoran, have both taught in the public school system for years along with teaching dance for decades.
Their students have provided many entertaining moments throughout the years.
Cabaret on Spring brings many of those moments to light in their 2 women show.
The entire show is dedicated to all educators.
Patty studied dance all her life: CCM Conservatory of Cincinnati School of Music, moved to NYC studying ballet with apprentice company of Joffrey Ballet, choreographed for dinner theaters in Washington DC and New Jersey.
Her choreography was discovered by a talent scout from New York and she was invited to tour all major cities for two years with Dance Olympus with Art Stone.
Alicia moved to New York and studied all types of dance.
She was in the top six auditioning for Elton John’s Broadway show MOVING OUT and got to meet dance legend Twyla Tharp.
She then was selected to travel to Branson where she was a lead singer/dancer in Broadway.
Now, they have created this opportunity to perform in their hometown.
Cabaret on Spring
300 Spring St, Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Saturday 7:00-8:30
Sunday 3:00-4:30
Tickets at door $15
Lower level of 300 Spring Street, Jeffersonville
Click here to get connected to Cabaret on Spring.
