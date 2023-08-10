LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get some remodeling ideas for your house during the Tour of Remodeled Homes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the remodelers before the event.
This year’s 2 day event features 12 Remodeled Homes, 5 Full House Remodels, First Floor Remodels, Basement Speakeasy Style, Dream Bathrooms and Entertainment Areas.
From additions to houses to full-floor renovations, you can find inspiration for your next project.
Tour of Remodeled Homes
Saturday, August 12
Sunday, August 13
Open Noon to 6 pm Each Day
Online Tickets $12.00
Cash At The Door $15.00
Click here to get connected to the Tour of Remodeled Homes presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.