LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get some remodeling ideas for your house during the Tour of Remodeled Homes.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the remodelers before the event.

This year’s 2 day event features 12 Remodeled Homes, 5 Full House Remodels, First Floor Remodels, Basement Speakeasy Style, Dream Bathrooms and Entertainment Areas.

From additions to houses to full-floor renovations, you can find inspiration for your next project.

Tour of Remodeled Homes

Saturday, August 12     

Sunday, August 13

Open Noon to 6 pm Each Day

Online Tickets $12.00

Cash At The Door $15.00

Click here to get connected to the Tour of Remodeled Homes presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.

