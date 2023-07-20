LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Basketball Tournament begins next week at Freedom Hall in Louisville, and former Cardinals stars Peyton Siva and Kyle Kuric stopped by WDRB Mornings on Thursday to preview their opening game and face off in a pop-a-shot competition.
Siva and Kuric will be joined by former teammates Chane Behanan, Russ Smith, Wayne Blackshear, Chinanu Onuaku, Raheem Buckles and more when their open the tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday against War Ready, a group of mostly former Auburn players.
The team, called "The Ville," has been in town practicing. And Kuric said they're starting to gel.
"I think it's gotten pretty good, especially (after) only two days," he said. "Guys that have European experience ... kind of came together and brought how we played Louisville and European together. So we have an exciting couple of games coming up."
Tickets are available for as low as $19.
On WDRB Mornings on Thursday, they faced off in a pop-a-shot tournament with the news team. Siva defeated Mike Marshall, and, after some technological difficulties, it was determined that Kuric actually beat Jude Redfield, sending Siva and Kuric to the finals.
You can watch the full video of the pop-a-shot battle in the video player above.
