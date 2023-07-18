LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A week ago former University of Louisville basketball player Earl Clark hosted a Zoom call to share his excitement about playing in The Basketball Tournament for The Ville, a group of mostly former Cardinals competing in the event.
Clark's world changed in the last week. Citing contractual obligations beyond his control, Clark announced on Tuesday that he will not be able able to play.
"I wish I could be out there with my brothers playing in Freedom Hall one more time," Clark said in a statement released by the team.
"The Ville will always hold a special place in my heart, and I hope to get back soon."
The Ville will practice as a complete team and conduct a media session Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. and perhaps more information about the conflict will be shared. It is not known if Clark will be replaced on the roster.
The Ville will play its opening game against a team of mostly former Auburn stars at 7 p.m. July 25 in Freedom Hall.
The team will still feature former U of L stars Peyton Siva, Russ Smith, Kyle Kuric, Chane Behanan, Wayne Blackshear, Rakeem Buckles, Dillon Avare and Chinanu Onuaku.
The TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament that features a $1 million winner-take-all prize.
