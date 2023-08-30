LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experience a different way of life at the Tibetan Cultural Pageant.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some visiting Tibetan Monks before the enlightening event.
The evening is presented by the newly arrived 2023-24 Drepung Gomang Sacred Arts Tour.
During the event, you will learn about the endangered culture of Tibet, see a Tashi Shoelpa dance for luck, a charming Snow Lion dance, an energetic sample of Monastic Debate, plus chants and traditional musical instruments.
Tibetan style merchandise will be for sale.
Tibetan Cultural Pageant
Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion
Saturday, Sept. 2 7-8 p.m.
Sliding Scale: $10, $15, $20
Registration is required.
The group envisions an enlightened, peaceful community transformed through Tibetan Buddhist philosophy and the practice of engaged compassion.
Funds raised by the Drepung Gomang Sacred Arts Tour provide food, housing, healthcare and education for more than 2,000 Tibetan Buddhist monks living and studying in exile at Drepung Gomang Monastery in India.
Click here to get connected to the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion.
