LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water leaks can be a costly hassle.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some experts during National Fix a Leak Week.
National Fix a Leak Week happens March 14th through the 20th.
Louisville Water and Brownsboro Hardware & Paint have advice on finding and controlling water leaks..
Small, pinhole leaks can cause damage and costly home repairs.
Louisville Water Manager, Channa Newman had some ways to spot a leak and what to do if you find one.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint owner, Doug Carroll showed what hardware and supplies you may need fix a leak.
A leaky toilet can use up to 1,000 gallons of water every day.
One in 10 homes has a leak that wastes more than 90 gallons per day.
A leaking faucet can waste up to 19 gallons a day – or 7,000 gallons a year.
Just one drop per second for a year adds up to 180 showers.
For Louisville Water customers, the average excess charges on a bill from leaks is $500.
A leak the width of a pencil can waste up to 222,000 gallons of water in a month, leaving you with a water bill of over $2,100.
That’s water you didn’t even use.
Start the leak search at the toilet.
Here’s an easy test.
Remove the tank lid and put ten drops of food coloring in the back. (Green or blue food coloring works best)
Replace the lid and don’t flush.
Check the next morning; if you see food coloring in the bowl, you have a leak.
Next, check faucets, showers and more:
Check behind or below your washing machine or dishwasher
Check for and replace worn gaskets & washers
Check sprinkler systems for damaged heads/leaks and check your yard for wet spots.
Just because you can’t see a leak doesn’t mean it’s not there.
To check for hidden leaks, look for signs of water damage on floors, ceilings and at the back of cabinets and crawl spaces.
It’s important to know your typical water usage.
How many gallons of water does your household use?
That’s helpful when you see an unexpected increase from one billing cycle to the next.
Find your shut-off valve.
If you do have a leak, it’s important that you know how to shut off the water.
Learn how to locate, tag and test your shut-off valve.
Click here to see helpful videos on how to find a water leak in your house.
Louisville Water’s Ginny on the Job is another great resource for home maintenance and repairs.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.