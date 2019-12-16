LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning and the Kentucky Lottery teamed up to support the Home of the Innocents.
The Kentucky Lottery dropped off a pack of $10 Holiday Cheer scratch offs. The WDRB in the Morning team scratched off nearly two dozen winning tickets, totaling $800.
That money will be donated to Jude's Jingle Tree, which benefits the Home of the Innocents.
Each year the Kentucky Lottery takes part in a "Gift Responsibly" campaign alongside the National Council on Problem Gambling. The campaign works to discourage parents from giving tickets to kids as holiday gifts.
