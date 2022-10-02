LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat.
This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
In the video, Tim shares his ingredients list is all from the Dollar Tree. Harkins found only the sprinkles at the St. Matthews Dollar Tree and the rest was available at Big Lots.
Ingredients:
- 6 packages of Peeps Halloween marshmallows
- 1 box of Rice Krispies cereal
- 1 stick of unsalted butter (1/2 cup of butter)
- Halloween sprinkles (optional)
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Using a rectangular baking dish, spray it with a non-stick oil, then place Peeps marshmallows to cover the bottom. Next, pour Rice Krispies completely over the Peeps and fill until almost full. Cut stick of butter into tabs then place overtop of the cereal, make sure to spread the tabs out. Bake in oven for 7 to 8 minutes until the butter is completely melted and it's easy to mix. While it's still hot, mix everything in the pan together and top with sprinkles. Then let it completely cool before cutting and serving.
