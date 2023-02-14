JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Do older couples have all the answers to relationship questions?
WDRB's Keith Kaiser goes looking for lessons of love at White Castle.
Keith invited 5 different couples, one of them with 70 years of marriage experience, to answer some questions.
He asks them about what they have learned along the way, what do you say to the current generation, what's the secret to a long marriage and more.
Keith asked White Castle to be the backdrop because they have brought back Valentine's Day Dinner after a 2 year hiatus.
The romantic rendezvous event features decked out restaurants, sliders galore, and a new custom soda.
Participating locations transform their dining rooms into "fine dining establishments" complete with hostess seating, tableside service, and decorations for the holiday.
The experience will last from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 14 and offer several special menu items in celebration of the holiday.
This includes a brand new custom soda named "Sprite Love Castle Potion," which White Castle describes as "the marriage of the cool crispness of lemon-lime, a pop of cherry, and a kiss of smooth, creamy vanilla."
White Castle will also offer cheesecake-on-a-stick with a strawberry swirl and chocolate cookie crumb crust, as well as the "Love Cube" meal for two that includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides, and two soft drinks.
This will be the 32nd year that White Castle has held a special celebration.
The participating couples received food from White Castle and jewelry from Ronaldo Jewelry.
Click here to reserve a table.
