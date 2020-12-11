LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular can brighten your holidays.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the holiday attraction at Iroquois Park.
Now through January 2nd, tour a ½ mile path filled with lights and artistry.
All from the comfort and safety of your car.
Experience millions of twinkling bulbs among ethereal scenes and sounds.
It’s entertainment for the whole family from the producers of the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular.
The proceeds benefit Louisville Parks Foundation.
A non-profit that inspires donors to invest in more than 120 public parks and recreational facilities.
The attraction is open nightly through January 2, 2021.
6 – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
6 – 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday
$35 - Car/SUV/Minivan/Truck
$50 - Passenger Van/RV/Limousine
$100 - Tour Bus/Limo Bus
