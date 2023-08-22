Highlands residents want their neighborhood back. Here's an up-close look at a night on Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades in Louisville, the Highlands was a beacon of small business success. Restaurants, trendy shops and bars lined the long Bardstown Road corridor from Broadway to Interstate 264, a hotspot for tourists and locals alike and the hallmark of the city's devotion to stay "weird."
That idyllic neighborhood vibe isn't dead but it might have moved across town.
Earlier this month, more than 300 people packed the pews of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church to voice their frustrations and concerns, many of them having reached a boiling point with crime, street racing and noise overtaking their quality of life.
"We don't feel safe outside past dark," said Katherine Ussey, who lives in the Highlands.
Residents in the area have asked city leadership for a plan to fix it and return their neighborhood to the charm of the past. But what is it really like along Bardstown Road? On two recent weekend nights, we got a first-hand look.
'People's heads are on a swivel'
When the sun goes down on Bardstown Road on a Saturday night, it's loud and wild. Music blares from cars, gangs of motorcyclists who've overtaken the street and the bars they cruise past. And, in recent months, the area has become dangerous at times.
Surveillance video shared from a resident — who wanted to remain anonymous — showed a fight in front of bars on Baxter Avenue over the winter escalated to gunshots. In recent months, residents said that's become an all-too-common occurrence. Most recently, three people were shot early the morning of July 31 near Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue. One man was killed.
The Bonnycastle Club, a quiet social club which sits just off Bardstown Road, was hit by the gunfire.
"People's heads are on a swivel these days around here," said one Highlands resident who wanted to remain anonymous. "And it's just because that they don't feel as safe."
More security footage shows cars being broken into and suspicious meetups right on the sidewalk. But it's not just the violence and crime that have neighbors fed up. It's also the street racing and burnouts. On a recent Friday night, a group of motorcyclists overtook Bardstown Road. Nearby residents said they've seen nights where as many as 30-50 motorcyclist race in packs.
"It's a lot of small issues that build up for the quality of life for those who live here," said Lt. Rob King with Louisville Metro Police's 5th Division
Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city is taking action.
"We've talked with LMPD about doing more to crack down on behavior that's totally unacceptable," he said.
'We want action'
Fifth Division officers are responsible for policing the Highlands, and King recently held a meeting with some of the bars. The cops on the ground will start using a golf cart to patrol alleys and other areas where police cars can't maneuver. It's also trying to make officers more visible, with many officers also patrolling the area on foot.
LMPD also just trained its officers to start issuing noise citations to individuals for things like loud music and excessive revving of motorcycles. It will cost people $100 for the first offense and more subsequently.
That's in addition to the city rolling out a zero-tolerance policy for noise violations at businesses. Any business playing loud music that can be heard from 50 feet away is in violation of the city's noise ordinance, which LMPD hopes will be enforced by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Bars and restaurants are charged $2,500 for the first offense, which had previously just been a warning.
"I expect ABC to handle the bars and the restaurants, and we can handle everything outside," King said.
Metro Councilman Ben Reno-Weber, who represents part of the area, said council will consider re-visiting an ordinance mandating bars close earlier at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. The same idea was floated but didn't pass two years ago.
"I believe this needs to be one potential possibility and a broader strategy," he said earlier this month. "That's about the thing that we are really focused on, which is the level of community violence."
Greenberg said he's in favor of bringing it up for discussion.
"I am definitely open-minded to that we need to look at all options," he said.
But not all are in favor of the idea. Reno-Weber's Republican opponent in the November election doesn't think all bars should be forced to lose revenue.
"I don't think it should be cart blanche for all," said Phil Haming, a candidate for the District 8 seat. "I think we need different types of permits based on their history and success as a business"
King said some of the recent violence stems from food trucks and restaurants who continue to operate after the bars close.
"Even if the bars close at 2, the food trucks stay here late," he said. "So folks, when they leave the bars, they're still hanging around."
As the city considers what steps to take next, neighbors are anxious for change. Many want their peace of mind and peaceful neighborhood back.
"People are fed up," they said. "We don't want any more talk. We want action."
