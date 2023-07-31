LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and two other people are fighting for their lives after a shooting in the Deer Park neighborhood.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened about 3 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road, which is near the intersection of Eastern Parkway.
That's where officers found three adults -- two men and one woman -- that had been shot.
All victims were taken to UofL Hospital, where one of the male victims died. The other two victims are in serious condition.
Police have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
