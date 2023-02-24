As of February 24th, temperatures in Louisville are running 7.8 degrees above normal for the month. You've obviously felt the spring-like warmth, but have you noticed the trees beginning to bud and flowers blooming? Our Spring Leaf Index Anomaly confirms we are running 10 - 20 days ahead of schedule...
What does that mean for you? Well, if you're allergic to tree pollen, specifically Juniper, then you've been throwing back allergy medicine like it's going out of style. Not much change is expected over the next three days as the pollen count remains in the moderate category...
It would take a major pattern flip for cooler temperatures to knock the pollen down for a prolonged amount of time. We've been talking about the potential for that to happen around mid-March, and now the Climate Prediction Center is highlighting that potential in their 3 - 4 week temperature outlook...
Increased Potential for a Major Pattern Change Across the Eastern U.S., with Colder than Normal Conditions Continuing across the Western U.S.https://t.co/oHC7Pbs3Bt pic.twitter.com/8SVfKIqaSy— NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) February 24, 2023