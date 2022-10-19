The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for our area Thursday morning until 10 AM. This will likely end the growing season for much of our area.
Most of you know water freezes at 32º, but we consider a hard freeze to happen at 28º. Many rural communities could see a hard freeze Thursday morning. Closer to the cities in our area, you will be closer to freezing. In Louisville the low temperature looks closer to the middle 30s.
In addition to thinking about your plants and pipes, do not forget your pets. If it's too cold for you and the plants to be outside without protection, then it's too cold for your animals to be outside unprotected, too. Below is the text by the National Weather Service issued with the Warning:
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.