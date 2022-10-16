The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of our area Monday night/Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop toward 32.
Many communities outside the Louisville metro area will see temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If this freeze happens, it will be our first freeze of the season. If you have sensitive outdoor plants or pets that live outside, it's time to bring those indoors or cover the outdoor plants to protect them from this freeze.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville with this Freeze Warning:
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 24 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF AND SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
This would not be the earliest freeze in our area. Below are the records from NWS Louisville related to earliest frosts and freezes, but the "normal" date for first freeze in Louisville is November 7.
Earliest fall frost (36°): September 25, 1950
Earliest fall freeze (32°): October 3, 1974
Earliest fall hard freeze (28°): October 10, 1964