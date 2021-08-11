The Perseid Meteor shower is peaking tonight, and the sky will be just about perfect to watch! This meteor shower has been active most of the month and will stay active for the next couple weeks.

Tonight will be a great chance to see even the dimmer meteors because the moon sets at 10:48 PM. During peak activity tonight you may see as many as 50-75 shooting stars per hour! That's potentially more than one every minute! Look for the meteors between midnight and dawn, which happens just before 6:30AM. To give yourself the best chance to see a shooting star, get away from all light. That includes the ambient light from the city, the lights on your house, and even your phone. The meteors will cover the sky, so the best place to look is just up!

You can click on this story below to read more about where these meteors come from and where you can watch the shooting stars online if you're not able to see them from where you are.

BONUS: Jupiter and Saturn are still bright and easy to spot in the south/southeast sky at night! If you spot any shooting stars or the bright planets, let us know or send us a photo on social media.