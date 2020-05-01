All spring, the main culprit has been tree pollen, because everything was in bloom. Tree pollen is still an issue. Two main culprits for tree pollen are Oak and Mulberry. However, as we inch closer to summer, a new problem is arising: GRASSES. This is one of our main allergens during the warm and summer months. We also typically have air quality issues during that time of the year. Those days are rough for folks with breathing problems. During the fall, the number one problem is ragweed and that can be a real dosey.
We will be much drier today and tomorrow, with more widespread showers and storms on Sunday. This will result in rising pollen levels by tomorrow and a slight decrease on Sunday. Bottom line - if pollen is a trigger for you, take extra precautions to protect yourself because at no point in the next three days are the pollen counts "low".
An allergy is a reaction of your immune system to something that, for most people, is essentially harmless, such as pet dander, nuts, or pollen. For most seasonal allergy sufferers, the diagnosis is hay fever. Reactions range from annoying—sneezing, itching, watery eyes, stuffy nose—to dangerous: in some people, allergies can trigger asthma attacks. Because pollen is fine, it can be carried for great distances through the air current. It also is easily inhaled as it comes in contact with your nose, mouth and nasal passages.
You can’t cure it, but you can try to avoid it
If your nose is already driving you crazy, what can you do? The World Allergy Organization Journalhas a few suggestions, including educating yourself on when pollen season peaks in your area, and avoiding extended outdoor activities during those times; protecting your face with closed-visor helmets when biking; keeping car windows rolled up while driving; and staying indoors on windy days and during thunderstorms.
If you want to move someplace where pollen seasons are shortening rather than lengthening, you can always head to the United States’ Southern or Southeastern climate regions. But you might be allergic to cockroaches.