The International Space Station is flying over our area twice this weekend during good sighting opportunities. Tonight (Friday) the ISS will appear at 6:50 along the western horizon and be visible for five minutes as it crosses toward the northeast. It will reach a maximum height 69º above the horizon, so it should be pretty easy to spot over buildings and trees. Just look for a fast-moving object a little brighter than the stars.
There may be a few high-level clouds that get in the way of seeing the space station Friday night. The sky mostly cleared out during the afternoon, but we might see a few clouds pass through later in the evening. If that happens to you, don't panic! There's another great sighting chance Saturday evening.
At 6:02 Saturday night, the ISS will become visible for seven minutes. This time you should look for it along the southwestern horizon. It will cross over our heads, reaching 63º elevation before disappearing along the eastern horizon.
The sky looks more clear Saturday night than Friday night, and the temperature should be slightly less cold Saturday. If you see the International Space Station or snap a picture as it flies over, let us know on social media! We would love to share what you see.