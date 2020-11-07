Many of the WDRB viewers have taken note of the interesting path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm/Tropical Depression Eta. It has been unique and many have wondered if any other storms have taken a similar path...
One that took a very similar path was Hurricane Mitch in 1998. It also started in the Caribbean, moved west and made landfall in Central America and started to progress eastward into the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Mitch was a remnant low pressure when it crossed over Florida and continued into the north Atlantic. Notice above that Eta may also affect southern Florida early this week. There is some uncertainty where the storm will track after that.
Mitch and Eta are not the only storms with funky paths. I complied a list of storms below that have so many twists and turns - it could make you dizzy! The bizarre track is usually due changing winds or weakening winds in the atmosphere above the storm.
NADINE - 2012
Nadine may be the most erratic path of the bunch. The storm never made landfall in the United States, but it did affect the U.K. and the Azores. Majority of its life cycle it was doing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. You can see in the video below the track has several directional changes, loops and spins.
IVAN - 2004
Ivan was a long lasting storm that produced widespread damage and it even made two landfalls in the United States during September 2004. It made landfall as a major hurricane between Florida and Alabama moved NE into the mid-Atlantic and then looped back around to make a second landfall.
LENNY - 1999
Lenny is going the wrong way! You don't see this every day! In fact, it had never happened before. "Wrong Way Lenny" developed and immediately maintained an unprecedented west-to-east track.
GORDON - 1994
Gordon's zig-zag path led to death and destruction. Thousands were killed in Haiti and the storm took aim at several locations including Florida twice.
HARVEY - 2017
Hurricane Harvey affected Houston, TX only three years and I can still remember the images pouring in of highways that were turned into rushing rivers. Harvey made landfall as a category 4 storm, before stalling for days causing catastrophic flooding. It then made another landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm.
KYLE - 2002
This scribbly mess is Kyle. It is one of the longest-lived tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. It brewed for 22 days and while making several loops and curves it also made two U.S. landfalls.