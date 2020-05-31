Col. Doug Hurley and Dr. Bob Behnken, the two Americans launched into space yesterday in the SpaceX Crew Dragon, have safely arrived at the International Space Station. The one astronaut (Chris Cassidy) and two cosmonauts (Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner) already onboard the ISS opened the hatch at 1:02 PM to welcome their new crew mates aboard. The picture below from NASA shows (from left) Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner, Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. This is the first time a commercially build spacecraft has delivered astronauts to the International Space Station.
You will be able to see the space station fly over our area tonight at 10:39. It will only be visible for 2 minutes, but it is the first pass over our heads since the two new astronauts came aboard. Look toward the north/northwest; the ISS will appear there 32º above the horizon. It will rise to a maximum elevation of 55º above the horizon as it passes through the sky and will disappear in the east.