As temperatures climb and thunderstorms pop up across the area, many of you are asking us if we see heat lightning or telling us you have seen heat lightning. Here's the problem: there's no such thing. Like many of you, when I (Hannah) was growing up I was told "heat lightning" happens when the air gets really hot. The old wives tale says hot air can create lightning even without a thunderstorm. "Heat lightning" has been used to describe the phenomenon when you see a flash of lightning in a cloud but don't hear the corresponding thunder clap.
From what we know about lightning, that's not possible. Lightning is created by opposing electrical charges in a storm cloud. When you see lightning but don't hear thunder it's because you are too far away from the storm. According to the National Weather Service, thunder can only be heard about 10 miles away from where the lightning bolt strikes, but the flash of light can be seen up to 100 miles away depending on air conditions. The light from that strike can reflect off higher-level clouds which allows you to see the bright flash much farther away. This can be due to the curvature of the Earth or a physical object (trees, hills, buildings, etc.) preventing you from seeing the bolt of lightning but allowing you to see the reflection of light off the clouds.
Here's another option: you might be seeing far off lightning that's going cloud to cloud instead of flashing cloud to ground. Not all lightning bolts reach out toward the ground; some times lightning will connect between two nearby clouds to dissipate the charges that have built up in each. Again if this cloud to cloud lightning is farther away, you wouldn't hear a thunder crack but you would be able to see the flash in the sky.