Today (June 8) is World Ocean Day, a day established by the United Nations in the early 2000s. Roughly 70% of Earth's surface is covered by water, and the water on our planet has a lot to do with large-scale weather and climate patterns. The UN website shares, "the concept of a 'World Oceans Day' was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro as a way to celebrate our world’s shared ocean and our personal connection to the sea, as well as to raise awareness about the crucial role the ocean plays in our lives and the important ways people can help protect it." Since the day was established to raise awareness and promote action, let's start there. The Ocean Conservancy shares easy ways to get involved, even for those of us land-locked here in Kentuckiana. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the government branch that supervises National Weather Service operations, put together this landing page with tons of information they've put together for World Ocean Day through the years. The Ocean Literacy Program you can link to from that page (which is put together by the National Marine Educators Association) is particularly helpful! You can click this link to see a mesmerizing loop of ocean currents around the globe! By clicking the box labeled "earth" in the bottom left corner, you can change the variables you see on the map. I chose Ocean, Currents, and Currents in the image at the top of the page.