Woman who damaged historic Paoli bridge with semi truck pleads g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman who damaged historic Paoli bridge with semi truck pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:
Mary Lambright Mary Lambright

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who damaged a historic bridge in Paoli when she tried to cross it in a tractor-trailer has pleaded guilty to several charges. 

On Christmas Day in 2015, Mary Lambright was carrying thousands of bottles of water and weighed more than six times the posted limit when she tried to cross the bridge in Paoli, Indiana. On Tuesday she pleaded guilty to several traffic charges, including reckless operation of a tractor-trailer. She will be sentenced in April, and could face fines and jail time.

The maximum penalty for the reckless driving charge would be a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail.

Lambright apologized in January of 2016 and says she lost her job. Lambright told police she saw the six-ton weight limit sign but didn't know how that translated to pounds.

The bridge was built in the 1800s.

Crews are making repairs, which are expected to be finished in July. The project manager says it will cost around $700,000, and the trucking company's insurance is expected to pick up the full tab.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.