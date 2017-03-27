Driver reportedly charged with three previous DUIs before fatal weekend crash

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite three previous DUIs, police say a man drank eight beers and got behind the wheel again over the weekend. This time, the results were fatal.

Lamberto Mendoza-Valle, 38, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and DUI after the fatal crash on Taylor Blvd. near Oakwood around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say he told officers he didn't even realize Orlando Jimenez Lozano, the 41-year-old passenger who died in his backseat, was there.

When a witness pulled over to help, the driver and passenger in the pick up truck left the scene. Shortly after, the witness told police Mendoza-Valle's silver Nissan Altima came speeding down the road, smashing into the two other cars.

Investigators say the first crash was a hit-and-run. There is no word on any charges filed in that situation. Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:18 a.m. from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police say Mendoza-Valle admitted to drinking more than eight beers at a friend's house before the crash. Hospital records show his blood-alcohol level was .214 at the time of the crash -- more than threetimes the legal limit. It's not the first time he has driven drunk, according to authorities. Prosecutors say this marks Mendoza-Valle's fourth DUI, with the three previous incidents occurring in 2002, July 2006 and October 2011.

Mendoza-Valle was also charged for driving without a license or insurance. He is currently being held on $100,000 full-cash bond.

According to jail records, an immigration detainer has been issued for Mendoza, meaning Metro Corrections must notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he posts bond.

