New details released in controversial LMPD shooting

Darnell Wicker (source: family photo) Darnell Wicker (source: family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Public Integrity Unit has released a new report detailing the August police shooting of Darnell Wicker.

Officers Taylor Banks and Beau Gadegaard shot and killed Wicker while responding to a domestic violence call at the Broadleaf Arms Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Officer Brian Smith told investigators part of the reason he did not fire his weapon is because of "today's environment involving police actions."

However, he says his partners' use of deadly force was justified.

In the newly-released report, Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine discusses the evidence behind his decision to not charge the officers.

