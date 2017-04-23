LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood, just a week after two women were shot, one fatally, in the same area on Easter Sunday.

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened in the 1700 block of Patton Court near South 13th Street at the Park Hill housing complex just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report that someone was shooting in the area when they discovered the victim shot dead inside of an apartment.

Police have no suspects at this time. They say getting witnesses to tell them what happened is sometimes a struggle.

"Of course we do have routine patrols here. Not everyone wants to be seen talking to police and we fully understand that, and that's why we have that anonymous crime tip hotline," said LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the anonymous tip hotline at 574-LMPD.

We will provide updates on the case as they become available.

